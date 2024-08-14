Convicted felon arrested in South Seattle with drugs, gun, and body armor

Seattle police arrested a man in South Seattle Monday night after he allegedly made domestic violence threats and attempted to flee the scene, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of threats involving a gun in the 5400 block of South Ryan Street at 9:56 p.m. on August 12.

A 34-year-old woman was unharmed, but the suspect, a 30-year-old man, tried to escape before police arrived.

During a high-risk vehicle stop, officers took the man into custody.

A search revealed a Glock 22C pistol, a 26-round magazine, body armor, and significant quantities of various drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, morphine, and OxyContin.

Officers also found over $8,000 in cash.

The suspect, a convicted felon, was arrested on charges of felony harassment, unlawful possession of a firearm, and multiple violations of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act related to the possession, sale, and delivery of narcotics.

He was booked into King County Jail with bail set at $50,000.

Detectives from the felony Domestic Violence Unit are leading the investigation.

