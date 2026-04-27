City of Redmond installs speed cameras in some school zones

REDMOND, Wash. — Redmond is launching a new program to encourage safer driving and reduce speeding in school zones.

Cameras were installed at three schools:

Redmond High School – NE 104th Street

Redmond Middle School – 166th Avenue NE

Rose Hill Middle School – 140th Avenue NE

The monitoring system captures photos and videos of vehicles that are speeding. If a driver speeds, the driver receives a Notice of Citation from the Redmond Police Department, sent to the car’s registered owner.

There will be a 45-day warning period before infractions will be issued. During the initial warning period, drivers will receive the same violation notice but “Warning” will be stamped across the violation.

All violations will be reviewed by a Redmond police officer before a Notice of Infraction is mailed to the registered vehicle owner. These are civil violations and will not be reported to insurance companies or added to a driver’s record.

School Zone Speeding Fines

6–9 mph over: $110.00

10–14 mph over: $220.00

15+ mph over: $250.00

In January 2025, targeted speed surveys at three Redmond schools revealed that drivers were consistently speeding during peak commute hours. At Redmond High School and Redmond Middle School, about 20% of vehicles were traveling 6 mph or more over the posted limit. At Rose Hill Middle School, that number exceeded 50%.

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