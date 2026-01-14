Convicted felon arrested for having fixed-blade knives in Seattle’s CID

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested Sunday morning for carrying illegal knives in the Chinatown-International District and violating a Stay Out of Drug Areas (SODA) order.

At approximately 8 a.m., Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers were patrolling 12th Avenue and S. Jackson Street, where they saw a man with a knife sheath sticking out of his waistband, SPD reported.

When officers questioned the suspect, he told them that the sheath held his hunting knife.

Felon reveals 2 knives to Seattle officers

Officers ordered the suspect to remove the weapon that was concealed in his waistband, which revealed two fixed-blade knives.

SPD noted the suspect is a previously convicted felon who was ordered to stay out of the International District’s SODA Zone.

The suspect’s previous felony convictions include manufacturing and dealing narcotics and rioting with a deadly weapon.

SPD arrested the armed suspect for “willfully violating” his drug order, according to the police report.

Officers booked him into the King County Jail for unlawful use of weapons and violating a court order.

The suspect’s knives were recovered as evidence, and criminal charges were recommended to the city attorney’s office.

