Continuing power outages causes frustration among Ballard residents

SEATTLE — Some Ballard residents are extremely frustrated this Sunday. Their power has been out since almost midnight and they say it’s a repeating problem.

The power is out in the 1500 block of Market Street near the corner of 15th Avenue, which is typically a very busy intersection.

Traffic lights are out, businesses have no power, and the outage is also impacting two apartment complexes.

We got a call from one of the residents, who says it’s the fourth time this summer and the second time in the last two months. This incident is also the second time it has taken more than 12 hours to fix the outage.

“If you take a look at the power outage map it will show it’s 156 customers. That’s not true, it’s multiple businesses and buildings. Not only is that number not accurate but when we call to report a power outage they won’t even take our calls,” said Ballard resident Amy Monaghan.

Residents say that a fire panel has been beeping since the power went out. It’s been going off since 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

The fire station on Market Street is also out of power and the lieutenant told our team they are running on a generator.

Seattle City Light says the outage is due to equipment failure and has been updating the outage map throughout the day. It also pushed the fix time back to 6 p.m.

We reached out to Seattle City Light for a statement but have not heard back.

