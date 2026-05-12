Construction causing change in some light rail schedules this week

SEATTLE — This week, riders of Sound Transit’s light rail will see some changes in the schedule due to construction.

The construction is at the Pinehurst Station in Seattle and will require Line 1 trains to share a track at Shoreline South/148th Station from 8 p.m. tonight through Friday, May 15.

The following changes are expected:

Trains will serve the northbound/Lynnwood City Center side of the platform. Expect 12-minute wait times from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Trains between Northgate and International District/Chinatown will run every 6 minutes. Expect 16-minute wait times from 11:00 p.m. until the end of service.

Trains between Northgate and International District/Chinatown will run every 8 minutes.

There will be no northbound 2 Line service from Northgate to Lynnwood City Center after 8 p.m.

All northbound 2 Line passengers must exit at Northgate Station and transfer to a northbound 1 Line train to continue to Lynnwood City Center Station, according to Sound Transit.

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