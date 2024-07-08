Community remembers 13-year-old killed in Alderwood Mall shooting

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — Mourners dressed in red gathered in Mountlake Terrace on Sunday to remember a 13-year-old girl killed in a shooting at the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood last week.

The vigil for Jayda Woods-Johnson took place on the track at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Balloons, flowers, stuffed animals, and a large photo of Jayda were placed on the track where some were seen embracing at the emotional gathering.

According to The Herald, Jayda had just completed seventh grade at Brier Terrace Middle School.

“She was supposed to go to this high school, she didn’t get to experience homecoming, she didn’t get to graduate middle school or high school,” said Mountlake Terrace HS senior Terina Patu.

Jayda’s family said they are heartbroken and shattered by her death.

Lynnwood Police said Jayda was killed when a fight broke out between two groups of teenagers near the food court on Wednesday and a 16-year-old pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot.

Police said Jayda was an innocent victim and was not involved in the altercation or with the groups.

“I love her so much. She was too young to go. She didn’t deserve this,” Jayda’s mother, Brittani Woods, shared. “Why did she have to be the one standing right there when it happened? Even if she would have just been a couple feet to the left or right, it wouldn’t be her.”

The suspect, a 16-year-old Edmonds boy, is in jail for investigation of murder, police said.

Meanwhile, the mall has added more security and a K-9 unit.

