BREAKING NEWS: Teenage girl shot at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Just after 6 p.m. a teenage girl was shot in the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood. She was taken to an area hospital. Her condition has not been released.

Lynnwood Police say there was an altercation between two groups of teens near the food court area. Police say one male teen pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot.

The female that was shot was not involved in the altercation and not part of either group.

Police are still looking for the shooter and other teens involved.

Lynnwood police released a post on X with a picture of the suspected shooter. The post reads “If you recognize the male in the white sweatshirt, call 911 or LPD with information. Believed to be armed.”

If you recognize the male in the white sweatshirt, call 911 or LPD with information. Believed to be armed. pic.twitter.com/4mvYmpnMDW — Lynnwood Police (@LynnwoodPD) July 4, 2024

After the shooting police ordered those inside the mall to shelter in place. That order was lifted just before 7:30 p.m.

A witness who was inside the mall said he had just left the food court when he heard what sounded like a firework. The man took shelter in one of the stores.

KIRO 7 has multiple crews on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

©2024 Cox Media Group