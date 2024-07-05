Mother of Alderwood Mall shooting victim remembers her daughter

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The mother of the Alderwood Mall shooting victim spoke about her daughter following the tragic death.

Brittani Woods said her 13-year-old daughter Jayda Woods-Johnson was shopping with her best friend and the best friend’s mom on Wednesday before she was shot and killed.

Lynnwood police said two groups of teenagers had an altercation near the food court when a teenage boy pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot.

“I just wanted to die. I feel like it’s not real. I still feel like it’s not real,” said Woods.

Police said Jayda was an innocent victim and was not involved in the altercation or with both groups.

“I love her so much. She was too young to go. She didn’t deserve this,” Woods shared. “Why did she have to be the one standing right there when it happened? Even if she would have just been a couple feet to the left or right, it wouldn’t be her.”

Woods told KIRO 7 News that her daughter was so excited about spending time with her best friend at the mall that she had stayed up the night before to prepare her outfit.

“Stayed up until one o’clock in the morning doing her laundry. Just so she can go to the mall the next day,” Woods said. “Got dressed for the day even though they weren’t going to the mall until 3:30, and she was super excited to go to the mall. Go to the photobooth and look at clothes.”

Woods described her daughter as funny, outgoing, smart, and always happy.

She said her daughter was the oldest of six siblings and was a great role model to them.

Police said the suspect’s mom later turned her son over to police.

The 16-year-old boy from Edmonds is in jail for murder, police said.

KIRO 7 News reached out to the Lynnwood Police Department and Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office for more details about the investigation. We’re still waiting for a response.

