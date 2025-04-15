Community rallies behind Gig Harbor gymnastics coach recovering from brain aneurysm

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Families across the region are rallying behind a Gig Harbor gymnastics coach who is recovering from a brain aneurysm. Now, the family is raising awareness to possibly save other lives.

Aimee Hentschell of Gig Harbor was rushed to the hospital after she experienced a painful headache on March 20.

“My mom was distressed and said, ‘I have the worse headache of my life, and my vision is going blurry,’” said Bella Hentschell, daughter.

She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered she suffered a brain aneurysm.

“He (doctor) rated it on a 4 on the severity level, with 5 being the worse,” said Bella.

Hentschell, a gymnastics coach in Kent, received outpouring support from children she coaches, wishing the single mother of three to get well.

While Hentschell is recovering, her family is now raising awareness about the symptoms, which they said could be overlooked by many.

