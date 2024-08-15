Collision on SB I-5 in Everett delays morning traffic

EVERETT, Wash. — A collision around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 5 southbound, just north of State Route 526, delayed morning traffic on Thursday.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the two right lanes were blocked and the backup was already about two miles long as of 6:15 a.m.

Medical Aid Fire Assistance, the Washington State Patrol, and the Incident Response team responded to the scene.

The two right lanes are blocked on SB I-5 just north of SR 526 in #Everett for a collision. Medical Aid Fire Assistance, WSP, and the Incident Response team are on scene.



The backup is about 2 miles and growing. Prepare for delays and consider alternative routes.

Around 6:30 a.m., WSDOT shared that although only one lane continued to be blocked, the traffic now extended four miles, and growing.

Drivers were told to prepare for delays and consider alternative routes.

UPDATE: The collision on SB I-5 just north of SR 526 in #Everett is now blocking the right lane.



The backup is about 4 miles and growing as morning commuting gets heavier. Prepare for delays and consider alternative routes.

