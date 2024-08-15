Local

Collision on SB I-5 in Everett delays morning traffic

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Collision on I-5 SB in Everett delays morning traffic

By KIRO 7 News Staff

EVERETT, Wash. — A collision around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 5 southbound, just north of State Route 526, delayed morning traffic on Thursday.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the two right lanes were blocked and the backup was already about two miles long as of 6:15 a.m.

Medical Aid Fire Assistance, the Washington State Patrol, and the Incident Response team responded to the scene.

Around 6:30 a.m., WSDOT shared that although only one lane continued to be blocked, the traffic now extended four miles, and growing.

Drivers were told to prepare for delays and consider alternative routes.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read