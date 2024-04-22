Cold storage warehouse in Kennewick goes up in flames prompting massive fire response

KINNEWICK, Wash — On April 21 around 5:15 a.m., a cold storage facility on East Bowles Road in Kennewick went up in flames.

The fire originated in a refrigerator in the over 500,00 square feet warehouse and quickly spread to nearby vegetation, according to Benton Fire District 1.

An immediate evacuation order was issued for homes and businesses downwind as burning embers were being carried in their direction.

Smoke and heat tornadoes were observed around the area, said Public Information Officer Jenna Kochenauer.

Fire crews from neighboring counties were on site to support the Benton County Fire District.

After 14 hours, crews continued to battle and have not declared the fire contained.

