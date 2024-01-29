Coast Guard rescues injured boat crew on Columbia River

COLUMBIA RIVER, Wash — A U.S. Coast Guard detachment from Air Station Astoria rescued two injured crew members from a ‘bulk carrier vessel’ on the Columbia River Thursday.

Officials say the victims were taken to a Portland hospital for treatment.

“Both were reported to be in stable condition,” said a spokesperson.

A video of the airlift can be seen below.

Air Station Astoria medevaced 2 injured crew members from a bulk carrier vessel in the Columbia River to OHSU hospital in Portland for medical care, on Thursday. Both were reported to be in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/x6EJsjrAM9 — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) January 28, 2024

