Coast Guard rescues injured boat crew on Columbia River

COLUMBIA RIVER, Wash — A U.S. Coast Guard detachment from Air Station Astoria rescued two injured crew members from a ‘bulk carrier vessel’ on the Columbia River Thursday.

Officials say the victims were taken to a Portland hospital for treatment.

“Both were reported to be in stable condition,” said a spokesperson.

A video of the airlift can be seen below.

