‘We do not stop’: Fugitive on WSP Most Wanted list for 14 Years arrested in California

A fugitive who spent 14 years on the Washington State Patrol’s (WSP) Most Wanted list has been arrested in California.

Manuel Cortez-Vargas, 33, was taken into custody Thursday in Madera, California, WSP reported.

Cortez-Vargas was wanted on a 2012 hit-and-run fatality charge stemming from a rollover crash in Skagit County that killed 19-year-old Cameron Sheridan.

14 years on WSP’s Most Wanted list

WSP placed Cortez-Vargas on the Most Wanted list after he failed to appear in court. Detectives developed credible information about his whereabouts over the past several weeks, WSP said. After working closely with Madera Police Department detectives, they were able to safely arrest him.

“This arrest shows our commitment to public safety and justice,” Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste said. “After 14 years on WSP’s Most Wanted list, this individual is now in custody. We do not forget, and we do not stop. Our troopers will continue to find and hold offenders accountable.”

Cortez-Vargas will be extradited to Skagit County.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

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