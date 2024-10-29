Clogged culvert likely caused landslide that closed I-5 in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The City of Bellingham says a clogged culvert is likely to blame for the landslide that shut down northbound Interstate 5 in Bellingham Sunday.

The slide happened just north of the Alabama Street pedestrian overpass around 4:40 a.m. Sunday and shuttered traffic for nearly half of the day.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that a clogged culvert, blocked by a roll of carpet padding from an unknown location, prevented water from flowing through the storm drainage system,” an update from the Public Works Department reads.

As a result, the department says water built up and saturated the soil, ultimately destabilizing the ground.

On Monday, city engineers reviewed the safety of surrounding structures, including houses on Maryland Street, and said there is no indication of immediate risk.

The Public Works Department says maintenance teams are working with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to repair the damaged embankment.

According to WSDOT, local first responders and tow cleared 2,000 cubic yards of debris to get the highway back open.

The debris was primarily made up of mud and some vegetation.

©2024 Cox Media Group