Massive landslide on northbound I-5 just north of Iowa Street in Bellingham closes roadway

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation said northbound Interstate 5, just north of Iowa Street in Bellingham, is closed because of a massive landslide Sunday morning.

According to a post on Facebook from the WSDOT, the landslide happened just before 6 a.m. Sunday on I-5 north of Iowa Street at milepost 254 in Bellingham. The roadway remains closed due to the landslide. There is no estimated time that lanes will reopen.

Crews are on the scene working to clear debris and fix damage to barriers and walls, WSDOT said.

Southbound I-5 in this area is also impacted, but the roadway is not closed at this time.

Significant rainfall has been recorded in this area, so flooding may be expected on many local roads nearby, WSDOT said.

There were no reported injuries.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

There is no further information regarding this incident at this time.









