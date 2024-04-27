Climber dies after falling 1000 feet down a mountain

DENALI NATIONAL PARK, AK — On April 25, a two-person mountain climbing team fell around 1000 feet while climbing Mt. Johnson in Denali Park, Alaska. The fall killed one and seriously injured the other.

A witness on the same route reported seeing the fall to the Alaska Regional Communication Center around 10:45 p.m. and then proceeded to their location to assist.

When responders arrived, a snow cave was dug to attend to the injured climber until the rescue helicopter arrived the following morning.

Because of the challenging terrain, rescue teams had to move the injured climber to a flat glacier area where the helicopter could pick them up.

The person who died remained on the mountain as rescue helicopters were unable to reach that location due to poor visibility and weather conditions. Rangers planned to return to the site when weather conditions improved.

The climbers have not been identified at this time.

