Claudia Balducci to run for King County Executive

KING COUNTY, Wash. — King County Councilmember and Sound Transit Board Member Claudia Balducci announced she plans to run for the open seat of King County Executive in 2025.

If she were elected to the position, it would make her the first woman to lead the state’s largest county.

The announcement comes after current King County Executive Dow Constantine said he would not seek a fifth term. He’s been in the position for 16 years.

“Throughout my career, I have always focused on outcomes that make a difference for the people of King County: transportation, housing, and public safety,” Balducci said in a news release. “Our communities are growing increasingly expensive– which is why I fight for expanded access to affordable housing and convenient, sustainable transportation options. We deserve to feel and be safe in our communities– which is why I have delivered public safety solutions from support for law enforcement to crime prevention, and behavioral health responses.”

Claudia first became active in civic life when she worked with her neighbors to advocate for the revival of a shopping center in the Lake Hills area of Bellevue. She went on to serve on the Bellevue City Council in 2004 and served one term as Mayor in 2014. The following year, she was elected to the King County Council and is currently serving her third term.

According to the Seattle Times, Claudia said she had spoken with Constantine before launching her campaign and was not planning to run against him.

The Times is also reporting that Balducci’s colleague on the County Council, Girmay Zahilay, said he was “strongly considering” a run for King County executive and would spend the next week or so speaking with community members and his family about the decision.

