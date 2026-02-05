From classrooms to crab legs: Super Bowl bets made from coast to coast

BELLEVUE, Wash. — It’s not just cash being bet on this year’s Super Bowl. Businesses and schools in Washington and Massachusetts are putting crab legs, lobster tails, and pride on the line.

“We have a friendly little wager going on between us and Summer Shack in Cambridge. It’s going to be East Coast seafood versus West Coast seafood.” Chris Gillman, the general manager of Duke’s Seafood’s Bellevue location.

If the Patriots win, Gillman will send Alaskan Salmon, crab legs, and Dungeness Crab east. If the Seahawks win, Summer Shack will send a lobster bake west.

“We dominate, I mean it’s to die for,” Gillman said, comparing east versus west coast seafood, “Maine Lobster is better, but our seafood is phenomenal.”

At Louisa Day Alcott Elementary, principal Jon Hedin is betting on his Seahawks with Douglas Elementary principal Larry Wolpe.

“He essentially said, ”Who wants to get their school involved in this exchange of fun?” Hedin said, “I am a big Seahawks fan, and of course, I said, I think it’d be a lot of fun.”

The losing principal will wear the opposing team’s colors, but the two are including something for the kids.

Both schools have created celebratory or ‘sorry for your loss’ care packages for the other school, depending on the outcome.

Alcott has their stuffed Orcas, their mascot, some Seahawks gear, and the local Sasquatch Hunter series by Washington Author Kate B. Jackson.

“Our hope is that this pulls the two schools together and emphasizes teams. They’re the Eagles, we’re the Orcas. Patriots versus Seahawks, West Coast versus East Coast, we think it’ll be a lot of fun, and it already has been.” Hedin said.

