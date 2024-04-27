Clallam County house fire claims a life

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — On April 26, Clallam County Fire-Rescue crews answered a call about a house fire in the 700 block of Kemp Road in Port Angeles.

When the firefighters arrived, some people nearby told them that there might still be someone in the house.

When the fire in Clallam County got bigger, they asked for help from the Port Angeles Fire Department and the Clallam Fire District 3. The firefighters tried to go inside to look for people, but the fire was too strong, so they had to back off and focus on putting it out instead.

After the flames were out, the firefighters went back inside and found one person deceased.

An investigation is currently being conducted to determine the cause of the fire.

