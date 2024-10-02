City of Tacoma & Police Chief issue statements about his administrative leave

TACOMA, Wash. — Exactly one week after the Tacoma Police Chief was placed on administrative leave, we are hearing from him and the city.

Until now, a reason for the decision hasn’t been disclosed.

Here is what City Manager Elizabeth Pauli sent to news organizations Wednesday:

“I placed the Chief of Police on administrative leave on Wednesday, September 25 to enable a fact-finding relating to the personal use of a City asset and statements made relating to that use. I have concluded that the facts and circumstances of the use of the asset, subsequent cost reimbursement and statements made around the use and reimbursement, while not intended to mislead, did not meet expected standards of professional judgment. As a result, I have given a verbal counseling and the Chief will resume his full duties as Chief of Police. The Chief and I stand together in holding ourselves to the highest standards in exercising discretion and judgment in the positions we hold. Our shared focus remains on upholding and supporting the entire police department in the good work they are doing for our community.”

The release also included a statement from Chief of Police Avery Moore:

“I was placed on administrative leave to ensure that a thorough and impartial investigation could take place. I accept my discipline and am ready to move forward, fully committed to continuing my work with the Tacoma Police Department and serving the city that I proudly call home. My dedication to the department and this community remains unwavering, and I look forward to restoring the trust and integrity that have defined my career.”

Moore has served as Chief of Police for the Tacoma Police Department since January 2022.

He worked 31 years with the Dallas Police Department before coming to Washington.

Deputy Chief Paul Junger is serving as active chief in his place.

He’s served as Deputy Chief since May 2022, also working for Dallas PD before coming to Washington.





