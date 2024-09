TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore has been placed on administrative leave, according to a spokesperson from the City of Tacoma.

The leave went into effect on Wednesday.

The city was unable to give a reason as to why Moore was placed on leave, but says Deputy Chief Paul Junger has been named the interim chief in the meantime.

He’s served as Chief of Police for the Tacoma Police Department since 2022.

