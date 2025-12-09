City of Snohomish issues emergency proclamation, braces for possible record flooding

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The Mayor of Snohomish has issued an emergency proclamation because of flooding.

By Thursday, the city could set new flooding records.

The Snohomish River has reached 27.08 feet, meeting Flood Phase 3, but the National Weather Service forecasts the river will crest near 33.3 feet on December 11. That would be two feet above the levees and water would flood the valley.

The proclamation is to support flood response, resource coordination, and recovery efforts.

Sandbag station

The self-serve sandbag station has been relocated to the front of the Carnegie Building at 105 Cedar Avenue, and residents should bring gloves and a shovel for self-fill.

Closures

Pilchuck Park, Cady Landing, and Kla Ha Ya Park are closed because of flooding.

The parking lot at the Carnegie Building is closed to public parking through Friday, December 12 to allow staging of city vehicles for flood response operations.

Lincoln Avenue is closed at First Street because of high water and safety concerns.

Moving to higher ground

Public Works crews are moving essential equipment from the Public Works Yard to higher ground to maintain emergency response capability.

The city asks everyone to avoid riverbanks and low-lying areas, use caution when traveling, and prepare for continued flooding through the end of the week.

Need help?

Community members that need assistance or have questions can contact info@snohomishwa.gov.

