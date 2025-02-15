City of Seattle will now cover former firefighter’s treatment for cancer caused by job

SEATTLE — A former Seattle firefighter is facing the battle of his lifetime. He’s fighting against a life-threatening disease that was caused by his former job, while the city initially refused to pay for his treatment, documents showed. As of Feb. 14, the city changed its course.

William Boynton, who goes by David, a former lieutenant who served as a Seattle firefighter for nearly 26 years, said he was diagnosed with cancer last year.

According to documents KIRO 7 News received, the State Department of Labor and Industries approved Boynton’s medical treatment for Myelofibrosis last year, confirming his disease was work-related.

However, when he filed a workers’ compensation claim with the City of Seattle, which is self-insured, his claim was denied after the city confirmed his illness was work-related.

An email sent from the City of Seattle wrote that the billing code, CPT Code 38240, for his life-saving treatment was not approved.

Melissa Kennedy told us her husband needs a stem cell transplant to save his life, however, the billing code for the procedure also covers stem cell therapy, which is not covered by the City of Seattle.

“Dave’s Cancer primary Myelofibrosis has one curative treatment, and that is a stem cell transplant. And without that, he doesn’t survive,” she said. “I think the biggest tragedy in all of this is standing by on a billing code and refusing to be human and even reach out to his doctor and ask his doctor, what are the other options?”

Kennedy said she provided the City with all of the required hospital documents to support her husband’s diagnosis, but the city would not budge.

“Thank you for also supplying the further information regarding the stem cell transplant. After further review with Andrew and the Labor and Industries medical treatment guidelines/payment policies, the codes for the stem cell transplant and housing are not covered and not payable as related to Workers Compensation claims,” the City of Seattle wrote in an email. “I apologize that a more favorable decision could not be made.”

“We are spending time and energy fighting just to get the one treatment that is proven, has been around for decades approved,” Kennedy shared. “Dave’s cancer was caused by work. The city deemed it work-related. We shouldn’t have to find another avenue to pay for it. The city owns the cancer.”

We also spoke with Pete Williams III, a former Seattle firefighter who worked alongside Boynton.

He said many firefighters risk their lives every day to keep families safe and believes the City of Seattle went back on its word.

“They always talk about we’re a family, we’ll take care of you, don’t worry about it. But when it starts getting down to dollars and cents, maybe not so much,” he told KIRO 7 News.

As of Friday, Feb. 14, Kennedy reached out to KIRO 7 to say that Boynton will have treatment costs covered.

“After only four days, realizing the criticality of Dave’s case, the state medical review board approved our appeal and directed the City of Seattle to cover the stem cell treatment and lodging. Thank you for helping us bring awareness to the challenges of workers fighting work related diseases and their struggles to getting needed medical care,” she wrote in her email.

Boynton told KIRO 7 News off camera that he does not blame the city, but he blames the process.

“I can only hope that in the future if a disease is considered presumptive that the treatment for the same disease would be covered. I don’t blame the city, I blame the process. Apparently no one considered the treatment side of the disease, the humanity part was left by the wayside and the billing codes were used to make a life and death decision. My hope is that by bringing this matter out in the open that no one else should have to go through the uncertainty, that if something like this should happen, that they will not be helped to the fullest extent possible,” he wrote in a statement.

KIRO 7 News reached out to the State Department of Labor and Industries.

A spokesperson shared the following statement:

“We know the stakes are high when it comes to medical care, and we know how hard it is to have to wait for insurance to consider care that is potentially lifesaving. Under privacy laws, we can’t talk about the specifics of a claim without a release from the worker. In general, when a self-employed insurer like the City of Seattle denies a treatment and the worker disputes their decision, it comes to us for review, sometimes in consultation with our internal Medical Director. Once we make a decision we’ll communicate directly with the worker and employer involved. The worker and employer both have the option to appeal our decision to an independent board if they choose to. You can find out more about the appeals process on our website.”

