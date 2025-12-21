City of Auburn opens more roads following historic flooding

AUBURN, Wash. — The city of Auburn has announced more road reopenings after several were shut down due to floodwaters.

As of Dec. 21, these roads have reopened in Auburn:

S. 277th St. is fully open, both directions

49th St NE/NW from I St. NE to B St. NW are open

Green River Road is open from 104th Ave SE to Auburn city limits

King County road closures are still in place from Kent south to Auburn city limits.

Check those closures here.

A reminder for drivers not bypass road closure signs. Those are put up for your safety, not your inconvenience.

