City of Auburn opens more roads following historic flooding

AUBURN, Wash. — The city of Auburn has announced more road reopenings after several were shut down due to floodwaters.
As of Dec. 21, these roads have reopened in Auburn:
- S. 277th St. is fully open, both directions
- 49th St NE/NW from I St. NE to B St. NW are open
- Green River Road is open from 104th Ave SE to Auburn city limits
King County road closures are still in place from Kent south to Auburn city limits.
A reminder for drivers not bypass road closure signs. Those are put up for your safety, not your inconvenience.
