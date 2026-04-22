Cigarette butt sets nearby boxes on fire at Arlington apartment complex

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A cigarette butt allegedly set some nearby boxes on fire at an Arlington apartment complex on Tuesday evening.

North County Regional Fire Authority (NCRFA) crews responded to a fire at an apartment along 67th Avenue NE just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

According to firefighters, a cigarette butt had been placed in a full ashtray, igniting nearby boxes.

NCRFA reports that a resident used a fire extinguisher before an overhead sprinkler deployed, extinguishing the flames.

The fire is under investigation by AC Chief Steve Goforth, Fire Marshal for North County Regional Fire Authority.

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