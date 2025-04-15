China halts all Boeing jet orders

SEATTLE, Wash. — China is halting all jet orders from Boeing and instructing its airline carriers to stop buying airplane parts from U.S. companies, according to a report from Bloomberg News.

The order follows President Donald Trump’s enactment of a 145% tariff on goods from China.

Over the weekend, the country upped its retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods from 84% to 125%, according to a report from CBS News.

Boeing was scheduled to ship around 10 737 MAX jets to the country—but it’s unclear whether that will happen. According to Bloomberg, some of the payment and delivery paperwork may have been completed before the tariffs were enacted, so they may be able to enter China.

The aviation giant has had a long-standing partnership with China for 50 years.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Boeing for comment and is waiting to hear back.





