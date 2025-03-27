Child hit by car in Edmonds near elementary school

EDMONDS, Wash. — South County Fire says a child around the age of 11 was hit by a car Thursday afternoon in Edmonds.

It happened at 76th Avenue West and 208th Street just before 3:30 p.m. in front of College Place Elementary.

The Lynnwood Police Department, which is handling the investigation, tells KIRO 7 that the boy tried to cross through street traffic and was hit.

The department tells KIRO 7 News that the child had minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officers say the driver wasn’t impaired and wasn’t charged because it wasn’t their fault.









©2025 Cox Media Group