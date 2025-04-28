Child gets life-threatening injuries in SeaTac apartment fire

SEATAC, Wash. — A child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a fire in SeaTac over the weekend.

On Saturday, Puget Sound Fire responded to calls for a fire at an apartment on 32nd Ave. S, at the Windsor Heights Apartments, near the airport.

When crews arrived, they found a single apartment with heavy smoke and reports of someone inside.

A child was rescued from that apartment.

No other victims were found inside. The fire was quickly contained to only one unit.

The child was taken to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

KIRO 7 has reached out to see the child’s condition as of Monday.

