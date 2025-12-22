Chickens rescued from Thurston County road

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A flock of chickens was rescued from a road near Maytown last month.

According to Sheriff Sanders with the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a flock of chickens that were dumped in the roadway off Tilley Road, causing traffic issues.

Sheriff Sanders said South County deputies arrived on scene to a “very vocal” traffic hazard and began corralling them.

One of the deputies familiar with the area reached out to Dutchman Family Farm just down the street.

The family showed up right away with gear, cardboard boxes, and skills to save the chickens and clear the roadway.

Sheriff Sanders thanked his community for always being down to jump in to help.

