Chelan County says Travis Decker’s DNA found on plastic bags, zip ties used in killings of daughters

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says new DNA evidence directly links Travis Decker to the deaths of his three daughters, whose bodies were found in June near Icicle Creek.

On June 2, deputies discovered the bodies of Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia Decker close to the Rock Island Campground.

Each of the girls had plastic bags over their heads—two of them with two bags and one with three. Investigators also found several cable ties scattered near the scene.

The items were collected by the Washington State Patrol Crime Response Team and sent to the state crime lab for testing.

Autopsies completed in early June determined all three children died from suffocation and ruled their deaths homicides.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Washington State Crime Lab reported that DNA from Travis Decker was found on the plastic bags covering each victim’s head.

The girls’ own DNA was also detected on the bags, but no other profiles were present.

A DNA sample taken from the cable ties also matched Travis Decker, investigators said.

Detectives said the results strengthen the evidence that Travis Decker acted alone in the killings.

His current whereabouts remain unknown, and authorities say they have no evidence indicating whether he is alive or dead.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office continues to work with state and federal agencies to search for Decker.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads directly to his arrest.

Officials warn that Decker should be considered armed and dangerous and urge anyone who sees him not to approach but to call 911 immediately.

Tips can also be submitted by calling the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or through the USMS website at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

©2025 Cox Media Group