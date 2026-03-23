Chelan Co. Sheriff’s Office secures nearly $55k in funding for behavioral health unit

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has secured nearly $55,000 in outside grant funding to support and expand its behavioral health crisis response program, allowing the agency to add training, equipment and other resources without using county funds.

The sheriff’s office said it received $54,736 in external grants for its Behavioral Health Unit, which works alongside law enforcement to respond to people in crisis.

The funding comes as the unit has steadily grown in recent years, expanding from three team members to six and increasing its availability to 21 hours a day, according to the sheriff’s office.

The grant money will be used for advanced training focused on crisis intervention, de-escalation, suicide prevention and responder wellness. It also will help pay for upgrades to technology, communication systems, safety equipment and mobile workspaces.

Additional funding will support lifesaving tools for response vehicles and care kits for people experiencing homelessness, which officials said can help address immediate needs and connect people with longer-term services, according to the sheriff’s office.

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