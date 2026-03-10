Chelan Co. man rescued after falling down steep terrain while having a medical emergency

CASHMERE, Wash. — Several agencies worked together to rescue a man who had a medical emergency and fell down a steep hillside while helping his son.

On March 7 around 3 p.m., 911 got a call from the man’s 14-year-old son. He told dispatchers that he and his dad were riding dirt bikes on Tripp Canyon in Cashmere and that when his dad stopped to help him reposition his bike, his dad got dizzy and fell, the sheriff’s office said.

Rescuers later discovered the pair were about 300 feet up a steep hillside, the sheriff’s office said.

The teen told dispatchers that his dad briefly lost consciousness before waking up again.

The sheriff’s office said that the teen called 911 immediately and was able to direct rescuers to their location.

Due to the difficult terrain, the deputy on scene requested assistance from regional rope rescue teams, which included Wenatchee Valley Fire and Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office said.

Fire personnel responded and worked alongside ambulance crews to safely lower the 42-year-old man down the hillside. Once at the base, he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Medics on scene evaluated the patient and determined he was likely experiencing a heart-related medical issue.

“The Sheriff’s Office would also like to recognize the quick actions of the man’s son, whose calm response and clear directions to dispatch helped responders locate the scene quickly,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

