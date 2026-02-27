Check your cottage cheese: Recall hits 24 states, including Washington

WASHINGTON — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Some cottage cheese buyers may need to throw out last week’s purchases.

Saputo Cheese USA Inc. is recalling select cottage cheese products sold under the Great Value label in Walmart stores and distribution centers in 24 states, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Wednesday.

The affected products were sold in Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming between Feb. 17 and Feb. 20, 2026.

Dairy ingredient may not have been fully pasteurized

During troubleshooting exercises conducted by Saputo Cheese USA and the California Department of Food and Agriculture, officials discovered the liquid dairy ingredient used may not have been fully pasteurized.

“Consuming products that are not fully pasteurized can pose a significant health risk, especially to the young and elderly or immunocompromised individuals,” the FDA stated.

Fortunately, no illnesses or hospitalizations have been reported.

Customers who purchased the recalled products should either dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

All products were sold in white plastic tubs with white lids. The pasteurizer has since returned to normal function and was verified by the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The FDA noted no other products in the facility were affected.

Full product names, UPCs, and expiration dates can be found on the FDA’s website.

