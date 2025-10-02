Check out the new food items for the Mariners’ Postseason

SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners fans are in for a treat during the team’s Postseason run. There will be six new menu items that they can order to eat while they cheer on the team.

The items will be available at T-Mobile Park, beginning on Saturday for Game 1 of the American League Division Series (ALDS).

New menu items

Claws & Caviar

Pacific snow crab claws, trimmed and ready to eat, piled high in a souvenir Mariners helmet. Served with a luxe caviar-crème fraîche dip, fresh lemon, and chive garnish for a true Northwest splurge.

Postseason Value Pack

A three-pack of ballpark favorites, available to fans for $11.99 at all Postseason games. Each Postseason Value Pack includes:

• (1) Mariner Dog

• (1) Refillable 16 oz Fountain Soda

• (1) Red Rope

PNW Pretzel

A giant Bavarian-style soft pretzel (10 oz) paired with three locally inspired dips: Beer cheese sauce, wild huckleberry mustard, and a creamy dill-salmon spread.

Sasquatch Sundae

Vanilla soft serve loaded with mountain berry compote, crunchy seedy granola, and crisp fried sage leaves.

Pacific Pitmaster Potato

A smoked salt–rubbed baked potato topped with Tillamook white cheddar, smoky apple-BBQ brisket burnt ends, Rainier beer–braised onions, and jalapeños.

“No Moo” Cheesesteak

A plant-based twist on the ballpark classic. Pulled oat protein sautéed with peppers and onions, finished with a smooth cashew-based “cheese” sauce.

Mariners in the ALDS

The Mariners will host Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday, Oct. 4, and Game 2 on Sunday, Oct. 5, at T-Mobile Park.

They will play the winner of the AL Wild Card Series, which comes down to the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers.

The game will be either at 1:08 p.m. if the Boston Red Sox win their ALWCS against the New York Yankees, or 5:38 p.m. if the Yankees win that series.

The Mariners’ confirmed start time for Sunday is 5:03 p.m.

