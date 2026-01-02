Charges detail struggle, obscenities after Canadian woman kicked Blaine border agent in the face

Federal prosecutors say a Canadian citizen illegally crossed the U.S. border at Peace Arch State Park in Blaine and injured a U.S. Border Patrol supervisor during a prolonged and combative arrest, according to newly filed court records.

Lindsay Anne Moffatt, a native and citizen of Canada, is charged in U.S. District Court with assault on a federal officer and improper entry into the United States.

The charges stem from an incident late on Dec. 30, 2025, along the northern edge of Peace Arch State Park, where the international boundary runs through the park’s grassy area.

According to an FBI affidavit, Moffatt first attempted to enter the United States earlier that day through the Peace Arch Port of Entry but was denied admission after declaring possession of a marijuana-related vape pen.

Several hours later, investigators say, she traveled to the area near Peace Arch State Park, which is not a lawful crossing point.

Court records describe the park as having a deep culvert marking the border, concrete barriers, and multiple signs reading “DO NOT CROSS – International Boundary,” warning that violators will be arrested and charged.

Despite those warnings, agents say Moffatt walked around the barriers and crossed into the United States.

A supervisory Border Patrol agent, identified in court records as “Victim 1,” responded after other agents radioed for help, reporting that Moffatt was becoming increasingly uncooperative.

The affidavit states that Moffatt ignored repeated commands, shouted obscenities at agents, and at one point screamed, “go f*** yourself.”

The supervising agent told investigators that Moffatt continued yelling and would not calm down when asked.

The agent described Moffatt’s demeanor as “non-compliant” and later as “hysterical,” according to the affidavit.

After Moffatt crossed the concrete barrier, agents attempted to arrest her for the immigration violation.

Court records say she resisted as the supervising agent placed her arm behind her back and tried to handcuff her.

Moffatt’s body tensed, she refused commands about where to place her hands, and she eventually fell to the ground as multiple agents tried to restrain her.

During the struggle, the affidavit states Moffatt shouted repeated insults and gender-based slurs at the supervising agent, including calling her a “c***,” and told agents she hoped they would “die a painful death.”

Once handcuffed, agents attempted to transport Moffatt to a patrol vehicle.

When told she would be taken to a car, Moffatt responded that she was not getting into any vehicle, according to court records.

Agents then picked her up to carry her toward the patrol car.

While being carried, the supervising agent told investigators that Moffatt suddenly “went limp,” causing the agents to lose balance and fall.

As Moffatt rolled on the ground while still handcuffed, she began kicking her legs.

One of those kicks struck the supervising agent in the chin and face, forcing the agent’s glasses into the bridge of her nose.

The agent later showed investigators a red mark on the bridge of her nose and redness on her chin consistent with the kick.

Photographs taken immediately after the incident documented those injuries, according to the affidavit.

Surveillance video from the park, captured using infrared technology, was reviewed by the FBI and described as consistent with the agent’s account.

The footage shows Moffatt resisting, falling to the ground, flailing her legs, and striking at least one agent while restrained, the affidavit states.

Agents eventually escorted Moffatt to a patrol vehicle.

The supervising agent noted that Moffatt had urinated and defecated on herself during the incident, according to court records.

During a later interview at a Border Patrol facility, Moffatt told investigators she had intended to meet her fiancé, who lives in Washington, and retrieve their dog.

She acknowledged seeing the agents’ uniforms and said, “I understand these officers were doing their job.”

Moffatt denied intentionally kicking anyone but said it was possible she struck an agent during the struggle.

She also acknowledged that she likely yelled obscenities, telling investigators she probably said, “F*** you.”

A U.S. magistrate judge found probable cause for the charges on Jan. 1, 2026.

The case remains pending in federal court.

