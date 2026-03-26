Central Valley High alum makes game winning shot for St. John’s

Although there are no more teams from Washington in the Big Dance, one player from Eastern Washington is making a name for himself.

Dylan Darling, a Spokane Valley native, hit a game-winning buzzer-beater against Kansas to send St. John’s to the Sweet 16 to play the number one overall seed Duke for a chance at the Elite 8.

Darling played high school basketball Central Valley High School. His college career started at Idaho State, transferred to Washington State before joining the St. John’s led by Hall of Fame head coach Rick Pitino. The win ensures St. John’s remains in the tournament as one of the final 16 teams.

TJ Milless, the head coach at Central Valley High School, described the scene at his home when the game-winning shot occurred.

“And we start, oh my god! Like kids are out in the yard and come running in. What’s going on? What’s going on? Something happen with Dylan? And I was like yeah, he literally just hit the game-winning shot! Unbelievable at the buzzer!” Milless said.

Milless served as an assistant coach at the high school during Darling’s tenure there. He credited the player’s natural talent for the achievement.

“When he was here, I was just a low on the totem pole assistant. I want to be abundantly clear I taught him nothing he can do,” Milless said.

During the final timeout of the game, Darling said Pitino was vocal with his instructions.

“Yelling at me. Yelling at me per usual,” Darling said.

Pitino questioned the decision to let Darling take the final shot because the guard had not scored previously in the game.

“Wait a second, he hasn’t scored a bucket and he wants to run a play for himself?” Pitino said.

Milless noted that Darling’s personality has remained consistent since his high school years.

“We both said the same thing. Same kid. Like he was the same kid he was four years ago,” Milless said.

He noted that it is “so freaking cool” to see a player from the Spokane Valley region succeed on a national level. Darling attended classes in the same room where Milless currently coaches.

St. John’s takes on Duke on Friday at 4:10 p.m. on KIRO 7.

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