Central District’s ‘The Postman’ closing after shooting year after death of D’Vonne Pickett Jr.

‘The Postman,’ once owned by D’Vonne Pickett, Jr., announced they are closing indefinitely, according to an Instagram post from the business.

Pickett Jr. was fatally shot in Seattle’s Central District in Oct. 2022, almost exactly one year ago.

In the year since his death, the family carried on his legacy and continued to run his business.

“Every vision my brother spoke to us about seeing, we seen it, it was no hesitation just green light. Everything he wanted it was coming for him or he already had it,” his sisters said in 2022.

On Sunday, KeAnna Rose, CEO of The Postman, posted to Instagram announcing the immediate closure of the business.

“We wanted to take a moment to address the recent events that have led us to make the difficult decision to close The Postman indefinitely,” the statement said.

Bullets rang out early this morning in the #CentralDistrict shattering the windows at #ThePostman as candles from a vigil hours earlier remembering the life of D’Vonne Pickett Jr. who was murdered here exactly one year ago still burned bright. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/XCRu35yL6B — Omari Salisbury (@Omarisal) October 20, 2023

“Unfortunately, due to safety concerns following Friday morning’s targeted shooting at our store front, we believe it is in the best interest of our family, staff, and community to prioritize everyone’s well-being over the essential services we provide,” the statement continued.

A GoFundMe was created to help the business recover from Friday’s shooting, which would go towards emergency repairs, paying staff and security.

