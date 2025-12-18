Celebrity chef Bobby Flay expands burger chain to Muckleshoot Casino

AUBURN, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay, a nationwide burger chain co-founded by renowned chef Bobby Flay, has announced that its first Washington location will come to the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn.

The burger chain’s 11th location will be inside the Muckleshoot Casino at 2402 Auburn Way S., which welcomes more than 25,000 guests each week and operates 24/7.

“We’re proud to bring Bobby’s Burgers to Muckleshoot,” said Tim Perkins, CEO of Muckleshoot Casino Resort. “This partnership underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering the very best in guest experiences. Bobby Flay’s curated menu of top-quality burgers and unmatched flavor further enhances Muckleshoot’s standing as one of Washington’s premier destinations for dining and entertainment.”

Bobby’s Burgers is continuing its goal of national expansion by debuting the brand farther west than ever before, bringing its award-winning franchise to the Muckleshoot’s expansive 157,000 square-foot casino floor and 18-story, 401-room luxury hotel and spa.

The franchise is currently located inside several entertainment venues across the U.S., including Harrah’s Las Vegas, Paris Las Vegas, Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and New Orleans, and Yankee Stadium.

“Opening inside Muckleshoot Casino Resort is an exciting move in our expansion across North America and beyond,” said Bobby Flay, co-founder and namesake of Bobby’s Burgers. “We can’t wait for guests in Washington to get Crunchified.”

Guests of the resort can expect Flay’s signature culinary style, which pairs bold flavors with high-quality ingredients, all encapsulated in an innovative menu that’s “both elevated and approachable.”

Bobby’s Burgers’ fan favorites include the Bacon Crunchburger with potato chips and Flay’s famous “Bobby’s Sauce.” Guests can also grab a BBQ Smokehouse Burger with bacon, buttermilk onion rings, and chipotle barbecue sauce. All of Bobby’s Burgers’ specialties are made with certified Angus beef and served on a brioche bun.

Other innovative creations include the Nacho Burger with queso, pickled jalapeños, blue corn tortilla chips, and tomato chipotle salsa, and Bobby’s Burgers’ fried chicken sandwich with coleslaw, pickles, and aji amarillo mayo.

Beyond its extensive dinner offerings, Bobby’s Burgers features a full breakfast menu, including breakfast burritos and sandwiches, along with its diverse selection of milkshakes and sides.

“It’s been incredible working with the Muckleshoot Casino Resort team,” Michael McGill, the president of Bobby’s Burgers, said. “They reflect our passion for exceptional food and unforgettable guest experiences. We’re looking forward to growing together and serving visitors of Muckleshoot for years to come.”

Bobby Flay’s storied culinary career

Flay’s more than 40-year career in the restaurant industry has led him to launch plans for U.S. and international franchise expansion, backed by his highly experienced restaurant-industry team, which aims to ensure each location delivers the “highest-quality burger experience.”

Flay has been the star of numerous cooking shows on national TV since the early 2000s, including “Beat Bobby Flay,” which is in its 40th season on the Food Network.

Additionally, Flay was the first chef to be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is also the author of 16 cookbooks and has won five Daytime Emmy Awards.

