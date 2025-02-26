Ceiling collapses during movie at Wenatchee theater

WENATCHEE, Wash. — The roof of a Wenatchee movie theater collapsed this week during the middle of a showing.

It happened Wednesday evening at the Liberty Cinema.

Wenatchee Valley Firefighters posted a video of the aftermath online, saying two people were inside at the time that the ceiling gave way.

Rubble coated the first few rows of the theater’s middle section of seats and wires are seen hanging from the ceiling.

Neither person was hurt.

“Talk about an interactive movie experience... just not the kind you want,” the department said.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

The historic cinema first opened in 1919 and later expanded. It currently has eight screens.

Sun Basin Cinemas, the ownership group of both the Liberty and Gateway Cinemas said the Liberty would remain closed until further notice.

