0 of 69 CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil visits Seattle for FIFA World Cup

SEATTLE — CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil is live in Seattle tonight ahead of what’s expected to be the most-watched men’s soccer match in American history.

The U.S. is taking on Belgium at Seattle Stadium in Monday’s World Cup round-of-16 match. It’s a must-win match for a bid to the quarterfinals.

Kickoff for the match is at 5 p.m.

The U.S. has already played one match in Seattle, defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1 in a 2-0 final score. Will they be able to pull off another win in the Emerald City? Dukoupil spoke with U.S. men’s team defender Chris Richards about the atmosphere inside Seattle Stadium.

“When the national anthem played, the crowd here in Seattle cheered, and he could see the fear in the other team’s eyes,” he told KIRO 7 New anchor Gary Horcher.

Another memorable moment for the team was when Country Road played.

“The lyrics spoke to them, and Seattle felt like home for that moment, and they were just one team, and that unity is what they’re taking from that game into this game. They’re very excited to be back,” Dukoupil shared.

Don’t miss CBS Evening News with Tony Dukoupil at 6:30 p.m. and our interview with him on KIRO 7 News at 7 p.m.

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