Caught on camera: Pajama prowlers smash into cars in Bellevue, Kent

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Car prowlers in pajamas were caught on camera in a Bellevue neighborhood last week, with a similar scene playing out in Kent over the weekend.

In the security footage from Bellevue, three young girls can be seen breaking into two vehicles using a hammer.

Early Sunday morning, cameras in a quiet Kent neighborhood captured something similar, except this time, two cars seen in the security videos appear to roll into the neighborhood, stop in the middle of the street, and let multiple passengers out.

Security cameras captured different angles of the smash-and-grab as it happened around 4:50 a.m.

But, in one piece of footage, a silk bonnet and black sandals seen on one of the girls hammering a car window in Kent look strikingly similar to the same girl found in Bellevue just days earlier.

KIRO 7 reached out to the Bellevue and Kent Police Departments to see if the two crime sprees are connected. Neither agency could confirm those details.

Regardless of who’s responsible for the break-ins, it still doesn’t take away from the fact that a neighborhood is fearful.

“It’s not right,” said Kent resident Lany Delacuesta. “We don’t feel safe anymore.”

Delacuesta has lived in the area for three years, and shared it was her daughter’s boyfriend who had his vehicle broken into.

“I was shocked,” she said.

Four different cars had their windows smashed on Sunday morning in Kent. A fifth car was involved, but the newer vehicle’s windows did not shatter when the hammer struck it. A large crack in the window is all that was left from the impact.

According to all the affected neighbors, they have filed police reports with the Kent Police Department.

