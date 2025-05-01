Catch a free ride to Seattle’s waterfront

SEATTLE — Seattle’s free shuttle to the waterfront resumes on Friday.
It will run daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and one of three shuttles will arrive every 15 to 20 minutes.
At least two of the three shuttles are fully ADA compliant.
Visitors can take the shuttle from Seattle Center to a series of stops that will put them near the cruise ship docks, Waterfront Park, the Great Wheel, the Aquarium, Pike Place, and stadiums.
A second route will run in the evenings and stop at several hotels in the area.
The routes
Southbound (10 AM to 8 PM daily)
Stop A: Seattle Center / Space Needle
Stop B: Pier 69 / FRS Victoria Clipper / Cruise Ships at P66
Stop C: Pier 62 / Waterfront Park / Bell Harbor
Stop D: Pier 56 / Great Wheel / Aquarium / Pike Place Market / Ferries
Stop F: King Street Station / Stadiums / International District
Northbound (10 AM to 8 PM daily)
Stop F: King Street Station / Stadiums / International District
Stop E: Pioneer Square / Smith Tower / Ferries
Stop D: Copperworks / Great Wheel / Aquarium / Pike Place Market / Ferries
Stop C: Pier 62 / Waterfront Park / Bell Harbor
Stop B: Pier 69 / FRS Victoria Clipper / Cruise Ships at P66
Stop A: Seattle Center / Space Needle
Evening Hotel Loop (5:50 PM to 7:45 PM daily)
Stop D: Copperworks / Great Wheel / Aquarium / Ferries
Stop G: Crowne Plaza Seattle-Downtown Hotel / Kimpton Hotel
Stop H: Sheraton Hotel / Grand Hyatt Hotel
Stop I: Pike Place Market / Four Seasons Hotel
