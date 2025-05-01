Catch a free ride to Seattle’s waterfront

SEATTLE — Seattle’s free shuttle to the waterfront resumes on Friday.

It will run daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and one of three shuttles will arrive every 15 to 20 minutes.

At least two of the three shuttles are fully ADA compliant.

Visitors can take the shuttle from Seattle Center to a series of stops that will put them near the cruise ship docks, Waterfront Park, the Great Wheel, the Aquarium, Pike Place, and stadiums.

A second route will run in the evenings and stop at several hotels in the area.

The routes

Southbound (10 AM to 8 PM daily)

Stop A: Seattle Center / Space Needle

Stop B: Pier 69 / FRS Victoria Clipper / Cruise Ships at P66

Stop C: Pier 62 / Waterfront Park / Bell Harbor

Stop D: Pier 56 / Great Wheel / Aquarium / Pike Place Market / Ferries

Stop F: King Street Station / Stadiums / International District

Northbound (10 AM to 8 PM daily)

Stop F: King Street Station / Stadiums / International District

Stop E: Pioneer Square / Smith Tower / Ferries

Stop D: Copperworks / Great Wheel / Aquarium / Pike Place Market / Ferries

Stop C: Pier 62 / Waterfront Park / Bell Harbor

Stop B: Pier 69 / FRS Victoria Clipper / Cruise Ships at P66

Stop A: Seattle Center / Space Needle

Evening Hotel Loop (5:50 PM to 7:45 PM daily)

Stop D: Copperworks / Great Wheel / Aquarium / Ferries

Stop G: Crowne Plaza Seattle-Downtown Hotel / Kimpton Hotel

Stop H: Sheraton Hotel / Grand Hyatt Hotel

Stop I: Pike Place Market / Four Seasons Hotel

2025 Seattle waterfront shuttle map

