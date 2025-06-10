‘Cat distribution system’ chooses WSDOT worker as lucky rescuer

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — “The cat distribution system works in mysterious ways.” - WSDOT

A lucky Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) worker may just become a brand-new “cat parent” after stumbling upon a kitten along I-5 in Lakewood on Monday.

According to WSDOT, the sharp-eyed maintenance worker spotted the kitten struggling in the heat.

“This was NOT the kind of shoulder this kitten should have been on,” wrote WSDOT.

The crew reportedly took the cat to a shelter to get it checked out, and now, the worker who found the kitten intends to adopt the little traveler if an owner doesn’t come forward.

The “cat distribution system” is a lighthearted term that started on TikTok to refer to a common occurrence where stray or abandoned cats appear when they’re meant to in a person’s life, essentially saying that cats choose their owners rather than the other way around.

Check out the WSDOT Facebook page to add your ideas for a name.

The cat distribution system works in mysterious ways. A sharp-eyed maintenance worker working along I-5 in Lakewood... Posted by WSDOT on Monday, June 9, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group