Cars crash on highways across Western Washington amid wet weather

Officials across Western Washington pleaded with travelers to slow down and drive safely on Saturday morning amid a series of crashes caused by unexpected summer wet weather.

Trooper Kelsey Harding with the Washington State Patrol said that Snohomish County Troopers had seen four collisions in two hours, with speed and hydroplaning as a factor in three of those four crashes.

This collision caused backups on Interstate 5 heading northbound for over an hour while troopers cleared the roadway.

🌧️It’s raining heavy here in the PNW. We’ve had some great weather, but with the heavy rain remember to SLOW DOWN and leave a GOOD FOLLOWING DISTANCE. Snohomish County Troopers have seen 4 collisions in 2 hrs. 3 of the 4 speed was a factor with hydroplaning into jersey barriers. pic.twitter.com/Pk6m3Cq0w9 — Trooper Kelsey Harding (@wspd7pio) August 24, 2024

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) chimed in, highlighting a collision on I-405 northbound that also caused traffic delays. WSDOT reminded travelers to stay focused on the roadway as they drove.

Not okay! ❌



Collisions like this one (has since cleared), on northbound I-405 before SR 167 in #Renton , only make traffic before the full closure point much more challenging. Please:

📵No distractions

👀Eyes forward

↔️Use turn signals

☮️Be patient; be kind to one another pic.twitter.com/hLxPaljdTi — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 24, 2024

In Fall City, a collision on Preston Fall City Road Southeast resulted in an extrication response from Fall City Fire and Eastside Fire & Rescue. Eastside Fire took the opportunity to remind drivers that as slick conditions continued, drive with caution.

Slick conditions continue in & around our response area. This morning EF&R assisted @FallCityFFs on a rescue extrication this morning on Preston Fall City Rd SE. Drive with caution! pic.twitter.com/8Z4eV7IKa5 — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) August 24, 2024

