Cars crash on highways across Western Washington amid wet weather

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Officials across Western Washington pleaded with travelers to slow down and drive safely on Saturday morning amid a series of crashes caused by unexpected summer wet weather.

Trooper Kelsey Harding with the Washington State Patrol said that Snohomish County Troopers had seen four collisions in two hours, with speed and hydroplaning as a factor in three of those four crashes.

This collision caused backups on Interstate 5 heading northbound for over an hour while troopers cleared the roadway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) chimed in, highlighting a collision on I-405 northbound that also caused traffic delays. WSDOT reminded travelers to stay focused on the roadway as they drove.

In Fall City, a collision on Preston Fall City Road Southeast resulted in an extrication response from Fall City Fire and Eastside Fire & Rescue. Eastside Fire took the opportunity to remind drivers that as slick conditions continued, drive with caution.

