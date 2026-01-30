Carjacking suspect convicted of crime spree across King County

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A 25-year-old Seattle man was convicted Thursday of several counts of carjacking and using a firearm in a violent crime during a crime spree across King County in 2022.

Maar Teng Rambang was convicted of three counts of carjacking and three counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced.

The county-wide crime spree spanned from Kent to Bellevue, to Redmond, to Seattle, and ultimately ended up in Renton.

Carjacking suspect traveled across King County in crime spree

Just before noon on November 7, 2022, Rambang confronted a woman who was sitting in her car outside the Kent East Hill Post Office, according to records filed in the case.

Rambang held the woman at gunpoint and ordered her to exit her vehicle. He then stole the vehicle and drove it to the Bellevue Square Mall garage, where he fired his gun as he threatened another woman and demanded her vehicle.

Rambang drove the stolen BMW to Redmond and attempted to rob Amazon employees who were working at a delivery locker for a Whole Foods Market.

He then drove the BMW to the Eastlake neighborhood in Seattle, where he shot a man in the leg and stole his Jeep SUV.

Law enforcement tracked the Jeep to Kent, where they attempted to stop and arrest Rambang, but he fled at speeds of 90 to 100 mph through heavy traffic.

Rambang drove in center lanes, through gas station parking lots, and ran red lights. Ultimately, officers in Renton were able to block the car and arrest Rambang.

“The victims were everyday people trying to do everyday things. The defendant’s crime spree turned these everyday things into nightmares for the victims,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd Greenberg said in closing arguments at the trial.

DOJ noted that carjacking is punishable by up to 25 years in prison, and using a firearm in connection with a violent crime is punishable by a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life in prison.

The jury deliberated for approximately one hour after a four-day jury trial. U.S. District Judge John C. Chun will schedule Rambang’s sentencing at a future date.

