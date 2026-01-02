Car suspended in the air after driver hits downed power lines in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — US 101 was fully blocked for about seven hours after a driver hit some downed power lines and got stuck in the air.
The crash happened at milepost 319 in Lilliwaup.
Washington State Patrol shared a picture that shows the car, suspended by the lines:
⚠️#MasonCounty: US 101 at MP 319 is fully blocked for a vehicle vs pole collision. PUD is enroute, and the driver is currently uninjured but suspended inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/w3Xr0P2XsA— Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) January 2, 2026
The driver was stuck inside but wasn’t hurt.
Public utilities arrived to help the driver safely navigate the lines.
