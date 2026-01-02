Local

Car suspended in the air after driver hits downed power lines in Mason County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
US 101 crash
MASON COUNTY, Wash. — US 101 was fully blocked for about seven hours after a driver hit some downed power lines and got stuck in the air.

The crash happened at milepost 319 in Lilliwaup.

Washington State Patrol shared a picture that shows the car, suspended by the lines:

The driver was stuck inside but wasn’t hurt.

Public utilities arrived to help the driver safely navigate the lines.

