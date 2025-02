KING COUNTY, Wash. — A crash on State Route 18 east of Covington was due to a medical emergency on Sunday afternoon.

According to WSP, lane 2 of eastbound SR-18 was blocked after a driver experienced a medical emergency and crashed.

WSP said the car rolled over multiple times before stopping on its roof.

Rollover crash on SR-18 (WSP)

The driver was taken to the hospital but their condition was not made available.

The lane is expected to reopen once the car has been towed away.

©2025 Cox Media Group