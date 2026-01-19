Car pulled from pond after high-speed crash in Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A car was pulled from an Issaquah pond early Monday morning after a high-speed collision, firefighters say.

According to Eastside Fire & Rescue, crews responded to reports of a vehicle in the water at around 2 a.m.

Firefighters searched for any victims and later reported finding the driver and one occupant uninjured.

The car reportedly went into the water after a high-speed crash at the intersection of NW Maple Street and Newport Way NW.

Firefighters confirmed that Issaquah PD took the driver into custody.

