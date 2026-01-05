Car fire leads to an explosion in Southwest Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says officers witnessed an explosion inside a cargo van in Southwest Seattle.

Police say they received a call about smoke coming from a van in a wooded area on Thursday.

The caller believed that the driver was stuck and needed help.

Officers arrived and tried to knock on the windows, but no one was inside the van.

A rear window broke, allowing officers to see wires sticking out from underneath a backseat that was on fire.

Sometime after an explosion happened.

SPD’s Arson Bomb Squad was called in after the explosion.

An improvised device used to light items on fire had exploded inside the van, causing a large fire.

Seattle Fire Department firefighters put out the fire.

SPD says no one was injured by the fire or explosion.

