Car fire on I-5 in Everett funnels highway traffic into single lane

EVERETT, Wash. — A car fire on Interstate 5 northbound at 41st Street in Everett has reduced freeway traffic to one lane.

The fire started around 1 p.m., with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reporting the incident shortly after.

According to WSDOT, fire crews, the Washington State Patrol (WSP), and the WSP Incident Response Team are on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

There is an incident blocking all general purpose lanes of northbound I-5 at 41st Street in Everett. HOV lane is open to all. Fire, State Patrol and IRT are on the scene. Expect delays and use other routes. https://t.co/fUkY2gnnbw pic.twitter.com/FHOum3z0Pf — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) September 1, 2024

